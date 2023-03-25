BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) –The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is trying to bring more community involvement. They want to help an area they say has been a hub for bad activity.

BCSO’s GRIP, Special Victims, and Safe Child Units conducted an operation at Atrisco Vista Trailer Park Friday which included welfare checks.

Kids also got the chance to explore the SWAT Team’s bearcat. A spokesperson with BCSO said the trailer park has seen a lot of violence recently, including a deputy-involved shooting earlier this month.

In January, two teens were shot at the trailer park; one was found dead in the trailer and the second teen later died in the hospital.

The BCSO spokesperson said they want to bring more involvement to that complex community.