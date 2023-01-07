BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — On Saturday, authorities from Bernalillo County announced they are investigating a death. They believe the death is suspicious.

According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies came out to the 200 block of Camino Ocho SW around 1:30 p.m. A man was found on the ground and declared dead.

Violent crimes and homicide detectives are currently investigating the case as a suspicious death. No other information was made available as of 4:30 p.m. Saturday.