BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) has released information on a man found dead on Monday. They’ve identified the man.

Deputies discovered the body of 43-year-old Cheyenne Barela near Isleta and Mcewen.

They have not yet said how he died, but investigators believe foul play may be involved.

If you would like to report anything related to this death, please contact BCSO at 505-967-6522 or email violentcrimes@bernco.gov.