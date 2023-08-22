BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County commissioners approved more funding to finish a transitional living facility for local veterans.

The county originally authorized $3.5 million for the housing facility near Gibson and I-25, which broke ground earlier this year.

On Tuesday night, they approved another $670,000 for additional costs the project has incurred.

The city and feds are also contributing to the project.

The campus will include more than 40 units for temporary housing, along with counseling, financial planning, and other services.