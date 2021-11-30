Bernalillo Co. unveils upgrades to east mountain skate park

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Skateboarders in the east mountains have brand new equipment to practice their skills. After a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon, local skaters got to test out the new ramps and rails at Los Vecinos Community Center in Tijeras.

The park first opened in 2002 and officials say it was badly in need of an upgrade. “After 20 years, it’s time for some new rails, adding some fun and adventure to your skating experience and helping skaters develop some new skills,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Charlene Pyskoty.

County officials say the project was part of an effort to bring more focus on needs in the east mountains.