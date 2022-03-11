NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over $1 million in food assistance will be available to New Mexico students soon. The benefits will reimburse students for free and reduced-price school meals that missed school due to COVID related absences.

The food assistance will cover meals for kindergarten through twelfth grade students who are eligible for the National School Lunch program and missed school for five or more consecutive days due to COVID. The benefits are set to be distributed to families March 14.