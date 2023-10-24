NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Lujan is in Washington D.C. Tuesday, leading a subcommittee hearing for finding ways to protect Americans from fraudulent scam calls.

The number of robocalls are down since their height in 2019, when the Traced Act was ratified, but scammers have been using new tactics, including AI technology. Business and technology leaders spoke at the subcommittee about changes they would like to see, including investigating how phone numbers are obtained and moving the department of justice to be more aggressive in pursuing penalties against fraudulent companies. Lujan sits on the subcommittee on communications, media and broadband.