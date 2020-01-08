Belen’s police chief voted out by city council

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen’s police chief is out after a tumultuous few months.

Victor Rodriguez became the chief last January. By the summer, allegations of wrongdoing surfaced and he was put on leave.

The city never revealed what those allegations were, but did reinstate him after an investigation could not substantiate them. There was also frustration expressed about how Rodriguez was running the police department.

Just last month Rodriguez sued, claiming the city retaliated against him for reporting excessive force cases. At Monday’s meeting, the council voted not to reappoint Rodriguez.

The search for a new chief is now underway.