Belen to celebrate grand opening of permanent Bugg Lights display

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a Christmastime tradition, but the famous Bugg Lights display is set to open Friday night.

The city of Belen will celebrate the grand opening of its new location on Friday night at 5 p.m. The display has adorned the Harvey House Museum in Belen for the past five years, but the city was worried about wear and tear at the old building.

Organizers hope the permanent display will preserve the experience. The city-owned building is on Becker Avenue and will be open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.