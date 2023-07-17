BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year again when parents and their kids rush out to get ready for the first day of school. However, families in Belen will have one less thing to worry about this summer.

The Belen Consolidated School District is making sure every student is prepared before the first bell rings.

Come August, all of the more than 3,000 students across the 10 schools in the district will be equipped with the school supplies they need for the year. Superintendent Lawrence Sanchez said their goal is to make sure no student is left behind.

“I think it’s going to be beneficial for all. As we know, the cost of things has gone up. We hear about it all the time. I don’t know what this is going to save our average family, but we feel that every little bit helps,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said about $200,000 of unused K-5 initiatives and COVID relief funds were available, and if unused, that money would disappear. The district has purchased everything from pens, pencils, and paper to tissue and Clorox wipes.

Sanchez explained the much-needed items will not only keep more money in parents’ pockets but help enhance focus and student learning.

“We know that the better the environment, the better the students learn if this helps. I don’t have to worry about this, or I don’t have what everyone else has, and make it so that they can learn better. We think that this will be a good start,” Sanchez said.

The school district is still working out a few details like figuring out which items parents still need to cover out of pocket, but Sanchez said those items will be limited and vary by school. The district plans on having the supplies ready for the first day of school on August 2.

Since this money was leftover from COVID relief funding, the district said it would have to seek a new funding source to do this again next year.