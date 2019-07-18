Belen prepares for grand opening of new Judy Chicago museum

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – After a year of planning and fundraising, Judy Chicago’s Through the Flower Art Space is ready for the public.

Judy and the town of Belen hope the new attraction will bring visitors and new business to the area, and a more positive reputation. They say it’s the first step in Belen’s vibrant new arts district.

“We hope that Through the Flower Art Space will begin to repair the relationship between art and community because art is about inspiration, education, and empowerment and not about money,” artist Judy Chicago said.

Saturday’s grand opening on Becker Avenue will include a special birthday celebration for Chicago and museum tours. For more information, click here.

