Belen Police track down duo who trashed elementary school

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen Police say they have found the culprits who trashed an elementary school. Police say two people broke into the Jaramillo Elementary Sunday night and left a mess behind. They also destroyed one computer and stole another. The department says thanks to anonymous tips, they tracked down the people responsible but have not yet released their names. They recovered the stolen computer.
