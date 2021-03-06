Belen police seeking public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old boy

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Missing Persons Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old Belen boy. Drake Jaramillo was last seen at his home on March, 3.

Officials say Jaramillo went missing around 7:00 a.m. The screen from his window was found ripped open. Jaramillo is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, with brown eyes, and dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jaramillo, they are asked to call the Belen Police Department at 505-966-2680 or the Valencia County Missing Children and Persons Department at 505-357-5215.