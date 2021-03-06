Belen police seeking public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old boy

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Valencia County Missing Persons Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old Belen boy. Drake Jaramillo was last seen at his home on March, 3.

Officials say Jaramillo went missing around 7:00 a.m. The screen from his window was found ripped open. Jaramillo is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, with brown eyes, and dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jaramillo, they are asked to call the Belen Police Department at 505-966-2680 or the Valencia County Missing Children and Persons Department at 505-357-5215.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES