Belen police search for missing juvenile

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Belen Police Department is asking for the publics’ assistance in locating 7-year-old Aiden Delgado. Police say Aiden was last seen at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 at 321 North Fourteenth Street in Belen.

Police say Aiden is a Hispanic male, 4 feet tall, weighing 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say Aiden was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt, shorts, and socks with no shoes and had a black and red blanket.

Georgina Selena Munoz (Courtesy of Belen Police)

Police say it’s believed that Aiden maybe with his biological mother Georgina Selena Munoz, 25, who is a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. It is unknown what vehicle they are in. Police say it is unknown where they are going, but Munoz is known to frequent the areas of El Cerro Mission and Meadow Lake. According to a news release, many details are still unknown and are still under investigation by the Belen Police Department.

Police say anyone with information of their whereabouts is asked to call the Belen Police Department at 505-966-2680 or dial 911.

