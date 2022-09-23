BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Belen Police Department officers have been awarded the Meritorious Service award for some extraordinary actions. Police chief James Charris presented the awards at Monday night’s city council meeting to Sergeant Daniel Kloeppel and officer Andrew Fillmore.

Harris says Fillmore showed great compassion for a Marine veteran threatening suicide. A U.S. Marine himself, Fillmore sat down and talked to the man and helped de-escalate the situation. Sergeant Kloeppel helped save a woman trapped in her car after it had been washed away and overturned by flash flooding. He also helped capture a man on his own who had just escaped from New Mexico State Police back in August.