Belen police catch suspected ‘flag thief’

New Mexico

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen police say they’ve caught their flag thief.

American flags were reported stolen at places like the VFW, the MVD building, the 9/11 Memorial Park, and Ann Becker Park. Police say on Thursday, they got a call about a man lowering a flag at the Belen Consolidated Schools.

He took off, but officers arrested him near an elementary school. He’s identified as 49-year-old Lawrence Garcia. Police say they found two flags in his possession, and he admitted he took them saying, “The United States under Donald Trump is under duress.”

