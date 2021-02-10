Belen officials work to repair unsafe sidewalks

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Belen is asking for the community’s help with sidewalk repairs. They’ve made $230,000 available and have already deemed 125 unsafe.

However, they are also asking for the community to let them know if they missed any. The city says the most dangerous sidewalks will be the highest priority.

If you know of a sidewalk that is in need of repair, post a photo to the city of Belen’s Facebook post. Include the address you are concerned with.