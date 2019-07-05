Belen man run down after heroic act

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen man’s heroism could have cost him his life. He remains in critical condition while the suspect is behind bars.

It all started when Travis Breeze stepped in to protect a friend. Family members describe the 26-year-old as a fatherly figure to many, and they weren’t surprised he stepped in when a friend needed help.

“I always wanted to be like him. He’s an amazing father. He’s just a really good man,” says Aaron Breeze.

Now, the father of three is recovering at UNM Hospital after being run down by a car last week. “He’s got a few fractures, two being on the head, one being on the spine, shoulder, and jaw,” Dustin Breeze says.

Family members say the 26-year-old stepped in when a woman claimed 25-year-old Tyler Saavadra was groping her at a party in Belen. “He defends his family. He’s always there for his family…really anyone, friends,” Aaron Breeze says.

Breeze was eventually able to get Saavadra to leave the home. According to the criminal complaint, Saavedra circled the residence and surrounding streets in his vehicle with his headlights off.

“He came back. It doesn’t make sense to me. I’m really angry,” Aaron Breeze says.

When Saavadra came back, he hit Breeze with a car, sending him 120 feet in the roadway, then fled the scene. Saavedra was picked up at his apartment by police.

Friends have started a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses. Breeze’s family says it’s clear to them Saavadra feels no remorse, and they hope that justice is served.

“He was smiling in his mugshot. He didn’t really feel anything about it. It’s not fair,” Aaron Breeze says.

Saavadra faces charges for attempted murder in the first degree, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while intoxicated. Saavedra remains in the Valencia County Jail. He’ll appear in court on Monday for a conditions of release hearing.

To donate to Travis Breeze’s GoFundMe, click here.