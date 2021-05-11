Belen launches investigation into missing water

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Belen is launching an investigation into the whereabouts of billions of gallons of water. The Belen city manager says they’re pumping out more water than they’re getting paid for through residents’ bills.

Officials say the city began to realize the unaccounted for gallons back in the early 2000s but it still hasn’t been able to identify where it’s going. The city even installed digital meters but it hasn’t solved the problem.

They say millions of gallons are going unaccounted for every month.