BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a freshman at Belen High School brought a gun to school. Belen Police say the gun was found in the backpack of a 14-year-old boy after he was sent to the office for mouthing of to a teacher.
Officers described the gun as the type used by ROTC that fires blanks, but they said it could have been capable of firing a real bullet. The boy told police he brought the gun to school to show a friend because it is the same kind of gun used in a video game they play together. He is now facing two counts of bringing a deadly weapon on campus.