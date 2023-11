BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Restoration work near the Rio Grande is currently underway in Belen. The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District (MRGCD) is leading the work along the eastside bosque.

The work will repair damage from the Big Hole Fire, which burned hundreds of acres in 2022. Crews will also build a pedestrian bridge at the Whitfield Wildlife Area.

The work may impact public access to the east side of the bosque. Work is set to be done in January of 2024, if delays don’t slow the project.