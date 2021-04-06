Belen fire chief on leave for EMT license issue

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Belen Fire Chief Bret Ruff is on paid administrative leave for what the city is calling “issues regarding his licensure.” The city’s mayor couldn’t go into detail about what type of licensure or certification is in question, but the Department of Health’s online portal shows the chief does not have an active EMT license.

The NMDOH says Ruff has never had an EMS license in New Mexico. He’s been chief since March 2019. Belen’s city manager says the city has contracted a neutral third party to look into the issue. In the meantime, Deputy Fire Chief Nathan Godfrey is filling the chief’s role.