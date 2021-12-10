Belen family loses everything after fire destroys home

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire has taken a New Mexico family’s belongings and now they are left without a home. Gloria Kennedy still can’t believe the sight of her home a week after a fire swept through.

She shared the dwelling with her boyfriend and their three children. The Valencia County Fire Department suspects the water heater sparked the fire during an afternoon last week. Gloria’s boyfriend, Steven Martinez, and their 12-year-old son were home at the time and were able to get out. However, Martinez suffered burns to his face and arms.

Gloria describes the scene as told by her son. “He said it was a big boom. He said that at that time that’s when all the windows busted out,” said Kennedy.

The blaze was so intense firefighters never had a chance once they arrived on the scene. “The structure was fully involved; there was no interior type of attack, it was all defensive type operations,” said Valencia County Interim Fire Chief, Casey Davis.

For now, the Red Cross is helping the family as they figure out their next move. “We don’t have a home now. We’re staying at a motel. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I feel bad, I’m a mom. I’m supposed to be there for my kids,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy’s daughter-in-law has set up a GoFundMe for the family.