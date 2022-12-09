BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Belen is looking to expand its city hall by buying one of the biggest buildings in the city. The council has agreed to a purchase agreement for the Wells Fargo building, right across the street.

They say the bank will remain inside, along with the district attorney’s office. They plan to take the two top floors.

City officials say they have outgrown the current city hall. Once they leave, the police department will move in, allowing them to expand as well.

Right now, they are in a tiny building nearby. The goal is to also move the water department into the bank building to make it easier for residents to do business.

The expected purchase price is about $3.6 million. The building was listed for $4.5 million.