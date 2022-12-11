BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Some sad news out of Belen. City Councilor Yvette Padilla has died, the mayor said.
Mayor Robert Noblin shared the news on his Facebook page Sunday morning. He called Padilla humble and said she will be missed.
The mayor went on to say Belen is better because of her years of commitment to public service.
According to the city’s website, Padilla was a lifetime resident of Belen and worked in a variety of roles for the city for 25 years before being appointed to serve as councilor in January.