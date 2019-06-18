Belen City Council approves naming of new Veterans Visitor Center

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, city councilors in Belen discussed naming the new Veterans Visitor Center, even though it already had a name.

City Councilor Frank Ortega presented a resolution to name the visitor center at the Belen Veterans Memorial after Army veteran Henry Byrd who died in Iraq in 2007. Byrd was Ortega’s step-nephew, which sparked concerns.

Despite push back from some residents accusing Ortega of making the decision without input from others, the council decided to approve the name.

The city admits it does not have an ordinance regarding naming a city-owned building or property. Monday night, the council said it’s looking at adopting one.