Belen Bugg Lights display moving to new permanent home

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) - The famous Bugg Lights display is moving to a new home.

The city of Belen has begun moving the lights display to its new location: a city-owned building on Becker Avenue.

The display has adorned the Harvey House Museum in Belen for the past five years, but the city says the up and down has caused wear and tear.

Organizers hope the permanent display will preserve the experience.

City Councilor Ronnie Torres said the new space should open within the next few months.