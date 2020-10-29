Belen artist’s new work a reaction to the pandemic

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – Renowned feminist artist, Judy Chicago, will showcase her new artwork on Saturday. The exhibition called “Confined” is a response to the pandemic.

It includes her work called “Garden Smokes” – a series of smoke sculptures Chicago created in her Belen and Albuquerque backyards. The prints are surrounded by words that describe the feeling of confinement during the pandemic. The exhibit can be viewed by appointment only at her art space called “Through the Flowers” in Belen.

Latest News