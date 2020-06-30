Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Belen Art District hopes to attract more people with new mural

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Belen Art District hopes to attract more people with some new artwork. A mural now sits on a building on Becker Avenue across from the old bowling alley. The piece is inspired by a postcard created by Cheri Recker in 1912 and was brought to life Tuesday by a team of artists lead by Kevin Harding. The building’s owner Jay Peters worked with the Belen Mainstreet Partnership to pay for the mural.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss