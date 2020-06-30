Belen Art District hopes to attract more people with new mural

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Belen Art District hopes to attract more people with some new artwork. A mural now sits on a building on Becker Avenue across from the old bowling alley. The piece is inspired by a postcard created by Cheri Recker in 1912 and was brought to life Tuesday by a team of artists lead by Kevin Harding. The building’s owner Jay Peters worked with the Belen Mainstreet Partnership to pay for the mural.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day