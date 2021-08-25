Behind the story: DWI case dropped, lawsuit threatened against sheriff’s office

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after a DWI stop lead to an Alamogordo firefighter’s arrest, prosecutors dropped the case in the “interests of justice.” Now the firefighter who was arrested is threatening legal action against the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, which stopped him.

KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart recently reported about the 2020 incident involving public employees and allegations of misconduct. In an extended conversation, KRQE News 13 Digital Anchor interviewed Gabrielle about the story.

Watch the video above to see the full extended interview. Among the topics discussed, how Gabrielle found out of the allegations, how she looked into the case and what may happen next.