Behind the story: documents indicate ownership change in Epstein’s NM estate

New Mexico News

Watch extended interview with KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch has uncovered new documents indicating the property has changed hands to another owner. It comes amid the State of New Mexico’s push to reclaim access to grazing land that used to leased to the well-known financer.

In an extended interview with Digital Anchor Chris McKee, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart explains how she uncovered the documents indicating the mysterious change of ownership in the property located near Stanley, New Mexico. Watch the video above for the entire discussion about the story and what’s next for investigators, the property and Epstein estate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES