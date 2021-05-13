Behind the story: documents indicate ownership change in Epstein’s NM estate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A KRQE News 13 investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch has uncovered new documents indicating the property has changed hands to another owner. It comes amid the State of New Mexico’s push to reclaim access to grazing land that used to leased to the well-known financer.

In an extended interview with Digital Anchor Chris McKee, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart explains how she uncovered the documents indicating the mysterious change of ownership in the property located near Stanley, New Mexico. Watch the video above for the entire discussion about the story and what’s next for investigators, the property and Epstein estate.