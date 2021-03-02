Behind the Badge highlights dangers of police work, offers support

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In the wake of the death of New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott, Behind the Badge New Mexico is raising awareness of the real dangers of being a police officer. Behind the Badge Board Member, Rob Mitchell highlights the dangerous situations that can happen on any given day.

Mitchell was a police officer with first-hand knowledge of officer-involved shootings. He describes his own experience being involved in a shooting while on duty.

The organization provides financial assistance to active-duty first responders, first responder retirees, and volunteer first responders and their families for counseling and ancillary services provided by approved professionals. Behind the Badge raises awareness about PTSD, anxiety, depression, and acute stress that law enforcement, firefighters, dispatchers, EMS, and other workers exposed to trauma in the course of their jobs.

The organization requires its providers to be vetted and receive specialized training before rendering services. For more information on Behind the Badge New Mexico, visit btbnm.net.

If you are in crisis and need immediate assistance call 911 or the New Mexico Crisis Line at 1-855-662-7474. There is also a Healthcare Worker and First Responder Support Line at 1-855-507-5509.