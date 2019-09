RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The new behavioral health clinic at the University of New Mexico in Rio Rancho is set to open Tuesday.

Officials say this new clinic will expand behavioral healthcare access to people in Sandoval County. The clinic will provide care to people suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD and substance abuse.

The behavioral health center is at 2600 College Blvd NE, Rio Rancho. It’s located on the second floor of the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Rio Rancho campus.