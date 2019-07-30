Bees attack 2 people in Dexter, sending them to hospital

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people ended up in the hospital after a bee attack in one New Mexico town.

Dexter Fire and Rescue says two workers from a local internet provider were working at the Water Tower Park when the bees started stinging. Bystanders rushed in to help, spraying the men down as EMS and police arrived.

The workers were taken to the hospital, each with more than 100 stings. A number of others at the scene also got stung.

Firefighters found one hive and soaked it with foam to kill the bees. Officials are asking the public to avoid the park while they monitor the situation.