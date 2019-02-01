Become a citizen scientist at ABQ BioPark's Great Backyard Bird Count

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. American robin (courtesy ABQ BioPark)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Albuquerque BioPark is getting ready for its annual Great Backyard Bird Count event.

The Bird Count will happen from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at the Botanic Garden and encourages everyone who attends to document local birds.

A variety of species can be found all around the Garden's 36 acres of greenery, habitats and ponds. During this annual gathering, the BioPark will gather all information collected and submit it to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

The data will then be used along with additional observations from citizen scientists to form a more complete picture of bird populations.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is a free event that is open to the public. You can register at 8 a.m. in the Botanic Garden and Aquarium plaza.

Those who do not have binoculars may borrow some from the BioPark.

