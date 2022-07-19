SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Farge Library in Santa Fe is giving residents a way to cool down and beat the heat. Tuesday starting at 2 p.m. the library is hosting its family-friendly Beat the Heat with Movie Matinees.

Tuesday’s event will feature a showing of the movie. “Encato.” The event is free to attend and popcorn and lemonade will be available to attendees. The library also plans to host another beat the heat event August 16. That is also scheduled for 2 p.m. and will feature the movie. “Raya and The Last Dragon.”