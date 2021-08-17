Bearsun visits New Mexico on trek across US to raise money for charity

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man in a cartoon bear suit is turning heads across the US, and he made his way through New Mexico. Bearsun, aka Jessy Larios, is a California man using his alter ego to raise money for charitable groups.

Story continues below

He is on a nearly 2,800-mile walk from Los Angeles to New York, on a journey that has included the Navajo Nation and the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Tuesday, he made his way through Taos, with some help from the sheriff’s department.

People who visit Bearsun’s page can donate to a number of causes, including cancer research, mental health, and environmental preservation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES