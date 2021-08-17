Bearsun visits New Mexico on trek across US to raise money for charity

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man in a cartoon bear suit is turning heads across the US, and he made his way through New Mexico. Bearsun, aka Jessy Larios, is a California man using his alter ego to raise money for charitable groups.

He is on a nearly 2,800-mile walk from Los Angeles to New York, on a journey that has included the Navajo Nation and the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Tuesday, he made his way through Taos, with some help from the sheriff’s department.

People who visit Bearsun’s page can donate to a number of causes, including cancer research, mental health, and environmental preservation.