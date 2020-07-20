Bear spotted at Capulin Volcano National Monument

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A black bear was spotted several times at the Capulin Volcano National Monument. National Parks Service rangers say the bear could be asking the monument its home and they need your help naming it. You can decide between Cinder or Cappy. Vote for your favorite on the monument’s Facebook page. Rangers say they get at least one bear sighting every year.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss