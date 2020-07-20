Bear spotted at Capulin Volcano National Monument

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A black bear was spotted several times at the Capulin Volcano National Monument. National Parks Service rangers say the bear could be asking the monument its home and they need your help naming it. You can decide between Cinder or Cappy. Vote for your favorite on the monument’s Facebook page. Rangers say they get at least one bear sighting every year.
