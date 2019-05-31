Bear encounters caught on Ring cameras

The bears are out of hibernation and they are active.

The security company Ring has received a number of videos from homeowners that have had a recent bear visit, including a video from Alto, New Mexico.

In the video, you can see the bear hanging around the front porch of someone’s home before climbing up and sniffing around a bit. The bear apparently smelled the sweetness of the hummingbird feeders hanging nearby.

At one point the bear stands up on his hind legs and with his long tongue, does his best to lap up the sugar left behind.