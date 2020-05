Bear caught on camera climbing down from Red River balcony

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We still have a few months before we see and smell the fresh chile roasting in New Mexico, but it is already chile season for one man in Hawaii.

Rick Werner grew up in New Mexico and now lives in Maui. He used to get New Mexico chile sent to him, but it is expensive. Instead, he got the seeds of his favorite New Mexico varieties of chile so that he could grow them in his own backyard in Maui.