FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A bear sighting in Farmington has authorities encouraging locals to take caution. A video shows the small bear running quickly across a parking lot.

The bear was first seen in the East Main Walmart parking lot. Then, it headed across the street toward the Animas Valley Mall parking lot.

By the time the game and fish department arrived, the bear was gone. The bear was most recently spotted near Farmington Fire Station Two.

Authorities are advising locals to report sightings of the bear as soon as they happen so proper care and action can be taken. Law enforcement is working to monitor the situation and ensure that all community members are kept safe.