NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Thursday to release details on a deputy-involved shooting earlier in March. The conference is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference on this page.

On Mach 12, around 4 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call on Atrisco Vista Blvd. in southwest Albuquerque. When authorities arrived, a female told them that 42-year-old Jose Ramon Santillano was inside and armed. Santillano allegedly fired at least one shot at deputies, and deputies fired back, striking him. No deputies on the scene were injured in the shooting. Santillana was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.