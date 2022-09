NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiation team are on scene at a residence on Potomac Rd. near Isleta Blvd. BCSO says an armed person barricaded themselves in the residence.

Potomac Rd. is closed while deputies respond to the incident. People are asked to avoid the area. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will update as more information becomes available.