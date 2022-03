NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man who got lost in the east mountains and has not been seen in two days.

Jacob Bushey was last seen at the Cedro Peak Campground in Tijeras, with his Yamaha motorcycle. He called his family around 3:00 p.m. Monday afternoon to tell them he was lost in the woods. Bushey has not been heard from since that call. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call BCSO