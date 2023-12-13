ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been more than a year since a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s helicopter crashed, killing four responders. Now, the department’s air support unit is flying again.

“This is a huge asset again for all of Bernalillo County,” said Sheriff John Allen. Metro 1 is once again patrolling the skies over Bernalillo County. Its mission is to provide an extra set of eyes in the air to assist deputies on the ground.

“If we get into a pursuit, these individuals and our crew can follow them. They actually see things before they happen,” Allen continued.

BCSO has relaunched the air support unit, with its first mission in nearly a year happening Tuesday. It was initially grounded back in the summer of 2022 when Metro Two crashed in northern New Mexico after helping with two wildfires.

The pilot, two deputies, and a county fire rescue specialist were killed. A few months later, then Sheriff Manny Gonzalez redeployed its smaller helicopter – Metro 1.

However, when Allen became sheriff, he grounded the unit to revamp its policies and procedures, looking for ways to ensure safety. “We’re making sure that every week we have our standing operating guidelines that go to our command staff,” said Sheriff Allen. “If there are any issues or problems, we want to make sure that the experts standing behind me, they’re giving us all the facts that we need to make sure this air unit runs effectively.”

BCSO has since added a pilot and a mechanic, along with part-time support staff. Training has also been a key component. “While we’ve been grounded, we’ve been training. We’ve been doing a lot of flying, but we haven’t been out there actually catching bad guys and that’s what we love to do,” said Sgt. Charles Lill, Metro Air Support with BSCO. “That’s why we all came to this department in the first place.”

Metro 1 will focus strictly on law enforcement missions only like chases, car theft, and retail crime initiatives. Sheriff Allen says they’re also working with APD’s helicopter team on a flying schedule, expanding aerial coverage for law enforcement.

“If you don’t have an air unit in a big metropolitan area, it’s difficult to police at times. These guys are awesome and I’m glad they’re back up in the air,” said Sheriff Allen.

The team says they’re ready to do their part to keep the community safe. “We want to be out there and we want to catch the bad guys,” said Sgt. Lill.

Sheriff Allen says BCSO is looking to get a second helicopter for the air unit, but he did not give a timeline on when that might happen.