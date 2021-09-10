BCSO assisting motorcycle crash in Sandia Park

CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is assisting a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Sandia Park Friday morning. Southbound NM Highway North 14 near Snowline is closed.
BCSO said there was a serious injury and the northbound route is condensed down to one lane. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide more details as they become available.
