BCSO assisting motorcycle crash in Sandia Park

[1] Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans - Employers are navigating through what is now President Biden's latest stance on getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19. The president's action plan now mandates that private-sector companies with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus every week. Employees at health facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid money will have to be fully vaccinated, and all federal and contract workers must get their shots or face losing their jobs. The president is also urging schools to set up regular testing for staff and students as cases among children and teenagers continue to rise.

[2] NM Civil Guard sues city over Juan de Oñate protests - The New Mexico Civil Guard militia group that showed up to the Don Juan de Onate protest in Albuquerque last year with guns is suing the city. They claim that they were targeted that night by law enforcement alleging that the city was aware that the civil guard was going to be there that night. But members claim they did nothing wrong and were detained anyway. The Bernalillo County District Attorney has previously said that the members had a right to be at the protest and bear arms, but did not have the right to intervene as enforcers of the law.