BCSO assisting motorcycle crash in Sandia Park

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR CREST, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is assisting a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Sandia Park Friday morning. Southbound NM Highway North 14 near Snowline is closed.

Story continues below:

BCSO said there was a serious injury and the northbound route is condensed down to one lane. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES