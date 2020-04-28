BCSO launches new DEA task force unit

Live Now
New Mexico

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and federal investigators are partnering up to fight drug-trafficking. BCSO has received funding to launch a new DEA task force unit which the department says will increase its manpower targeting drug crimes by 400%.

“The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is committed along with our federal law enforcement partners to remove career criminals from the streets and combat Albuquerque’s out-of-control crime crisis,” said Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III in a press release.  “We will use all means necessary to pursue and prosecute these violent career criminals in federal court who endanger our children, families and businesses.”

The money will be used to cover overtime to pay informants and to buy undercover cars and surveillance equipment. BCSO says the task force will combine federal specialists with local investigative talent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

