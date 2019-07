ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is warning county residents of a phone scam.

BCSO reports that scammers are calling residents pretending to be with the department and are seeking sensitive information or payment over a warrant. The sheriff’s office says if you get a call like this to hang up and call their non-emergency phone number at 505-798-7000.

BCSO says they will never call citizens to inform them of a warrant or ask for personal information over the phone.