BCSO involved in shooting in northeast Albuquerque

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies were involved in a shooting in a neighborhood near Lousiana and Alameda Monday afternoon.

All that is known at this time is that sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting. Nearly two dozen law enforcement officers are on scene investigating along with a CSI van. The street is completely blocked off. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

The department sent out the following on Twitter:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss