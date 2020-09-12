NM State Police investigating officer-involved shooting west of Albuquerque

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Students at New Mexico State University have created a new high tech way to battle the coronavirus and it fits right in your pocket. "So every feature is really really good. And for myself, I'm proud of my app, and hopefully, it works," says NMSU grad student Thanh Nguyen.

Over the summer three NMSU computer science students created an app, specifically for contact tracing on campus. "It allows us to collect the GPS location of people while they're on campus so that we know where they were and for what period of time," says Enrico Pontelli, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.