NM State Police investigating officer-involved shooting west of Albuquerque

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting with State Police west of Albuquerque Saturday morning.
According to state police, a suspect has been brought into custody. One officer has been transported to a hospital with minor injuries. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.
