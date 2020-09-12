NM State Police investigating officer-involved shooting west of Albuquerque

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting with State Police west of Albuquerque Saturday morning.

According to state police, a suspect has been brought into custody. One officer has been transported to a hospital with minor injuries. This is a developing story and News 13 will have more information as it becomes available.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss